Retailers suffer record trading fall as food sales stumble

Retailers saw the sharpest decline in sales on record last month as people stayed at home due to the coronavirus lockdown and food sales cooled, according to new figures.

The monthly BRC-KPMG retail sales monitor for April revealed that total sales plummeted 19.1% after non-essential stores were forced to shut their doors in the previous month.

However, food sales also dipped lower in April, compared with the same month last year, as stockpiling subsided.

The survey revealed that stores which remained open saw a 5.7% increase in like-for-like sales in April as online retailers performed strongly.

Online sales of non-food products surged by 57.9% in April as shoppers opted for products to be delivered to their homes.

The figures showed that sales of non-food items in stores dived by 36% in the three-month period to the end of April.

Meanwhile, food sales increased by 4.5% for the quarter compared with the same period in 2019.