Sewage could be key to tracking second wave of coronavirus

Scientists are developing ways of using sewage to locate new infection hotspots and track a second wave of Covid-19.

An international group of waste water experts are researching new techniques that could identify the level of infection in a community without the need for testing individuals.

New standardised procedures could identify the virus in waste water and provide a picture of how coronavirus is spreading, the researchers said.

The group, who were brought together by the Water Research Foundation and include engineers from the University of Sheffield, are developing a range of best practices concerning the use of sewage.

These include collecting and storing waste water samples and using molecular genetics tools to identify levels of Covid-19 in sewage samples.

The scientists are also developing recommended approaches for using levels of coronavirus in waste water samples to inform trends and estimates of the spread of the virus in communities and developing strategies to communicate the implications of the results with the public.