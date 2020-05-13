Study to examine genetic code of thousands of Covid-19 patients

The genomes of thousands of patients with coronavirus will be sequenced to understand how a person’s genetic make-up could influence susceptibility to the virus. The study will sequence the whole genomes – the genetic code – of up to 20,000 people who were previously in intensive care or who are currently in intensive care at 170 NHS units across the UK. Patients will have their results compared with 15,000 people who have suffered only mild or moderate symptoms. Experts hope to explain why some patients with Covid-19 experience mild infection, but others require intensive care or go on to die.

The team also hopes the knowledge gained will help the development of treatments to fight Covid-19 and inform future clinical trials. Part of the study will also focus on children and young adults severely affected by Covid-19. It is hoped all patients going into intensive care – with their consent or the consent of their next of kin – can be studied. For the research, Genomics England has partnered with the GenOMICC consortium, which includes NHS organisations and academic institutions, genetic analysis firm Illumina, the NHS and the University of Edinburgh. Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock said: “As each day passes, we are learning more about this virus, and understanding how genetic make-up may influence how people react to it is a critical piece of the jigsaw. “This is a groundbreaking and far-reaching study which will harness the UK’s world-leading genomics science to improve treatments and ultimately save lives across the world.” Some £28 million has been pledged for the project by Genomics England, UK Research and Innovation, the Department of Health and Social Care and the National Institute for Health Research. Illumina will sequence all 35,000 genomes and share some of the cost.

