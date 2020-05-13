Twitter to allow employees to work from home ‘forever’

Social media site Twitter has said employees can opt to continue home working “forever” after the Covid-19 crisis eases.

The company, based in San Francisco and with a site in London, employs around 5,000 people and said it was among the first to start a work from home model.

In a post on the company’s blog, it said the past few months had shown that having employees complete their duties remotely can work.

“If our employees are in a role and situation that enables them to work from home and they want to continue to do so forever, we will make that happen.