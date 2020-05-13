UK coronavirus death toll passes 33,000 mark as 494 more deaths confirmed

The UK coronavirus death toll now stands at 33,186 with a further 494 confirmed to have passed having been infected, the Department of Health and Social Care confirmed.

Only 87,063 tests took place on Tuesday 12 May, short of the 100,000 daily target.

Public Health Wales said a further 22 people have died, taking the total in the country to 1,154.

Another 133 people have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of positive cases in Wales to 11,706.

Meanwhile, there have been a further two deaths of patients who tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health said.

It brings total related fatalities in the region to 449.