A&E attendances in England fall to record low in face of Covid-19 outbreak

The fall is ‘likely to be a result of the Covid-19 response’, NHS England said. Credit: PA

A&E attendances and emergency admissions to hospitals in England have dropped to their lowest figure on record in the wake of Covid-19, new figures show. Data published by NHS England shows 0.9 million attendances were recorded in April 2020, down 57% from 2.1 million in April 2019. The number is the lowest for any calendar month since current records began in August 2010.

NHS England, which published the figures, said the fall was "likely to be a result of the Covid-19 response" - an indication that people have been staying away from A&E departments because of the coronavirus outbreak. Emergency admissions to A&E departments at hospitals in England also showed a sharp fall last month, down 39% from 535,226 in April 2019 to 326,581 in April 2020.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

This is the lowest number reported for any calendar month since current records began. NHS England again said this was likely to be a consequence of the coronavirus outbreak. Data also shows the number of patients waiting to start treatment at the end of March was 4.2 million, down on the 4.4 million in the previous month which could be due to the fact the UK lockdown was announced on March 23. The latest figures come as health leaders have warned it will be months before the NHS is able to fully restart services in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Figures show 917,000 attendances were recorded in April 2020, down 57% from 2.1 million in the same month last year. Credit: PA

Experts from the Health Foundation, the King’s Fund and the Nuffield Trust will tell MPs on Thursday of the significant challenges facing the health service as it tries to create a "new normal". In a joint submission to the Commons Health and Social Care Committee, the Health Foundation, the King’s Fund and Nuffield Trust said the Government and health and care leaders should not underestimate the pandemic’s impact on already exhausted staff. They warned that an information campaign will be needed to urge the public to overcome their fears and start using the NHS again, while preparations must also be made for a possible second peak of Covid-19 alongside the usual winter pressures such as seasonal flu. The groups warned that the pandemic has exposed "pre-existing weaknesses", most obviously a long-term under-investment in health and care services and a “precarious” social care system. "These issues will still need to be tackled alongside the backlog of demand," they said.