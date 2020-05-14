Amazon in turmoil as deforestation rages on despite coronavirus pandemic

One of the unpredictable consequences of the coronavirus pandemic has been the acceleration of deforestation in Brazilian Amazonia.

The world’s largest tropical rainforest is getting smaller increasingly quickly.

The main reason is that the authorities are quarantined, allowing illegal loggers to range far and wide and do their rampant worst.

Satellite imagery shows a 55% increase in clearance up to April this year, as compared with the same period last year.

An illness that attacks human lungs is bad news for the world’s lungs too.

The Amazon rainforest absorbs greenhouse gases and scientists fear its disappearance will make climate change more pronounced.