Prince Andrew's accuser Virginia Giuffre warns Jeffrey Epstein's alleged associates in new Neflix series

Virginia Giuffre features in a four-part series called Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich. Credit: BBC Panorama/PA

The Duke of York's accuser Virginia Giuffre has warned Jeffrey Epstein's alleged associates "you took our freedom, now we’re going to take yours", in a trailer for a new documentary on the disgraced financier. Netflix’s four-part series Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich will explore how convicted sex offender Epstein used his wealth and power to carry out his abuse.

The documentary, which will be streamed on May 27, will feature first-hand accounts from a "sisterhood of survivors", some of whom are speaking for the first time. The trailer talks of a "spiderweb of people" involved with billionaire paedophile Epstein and includes the well-known image of Andrew with his arm around the waist of a young Ms Giuffre.

It will also look at Epstein’s "Gatsby-like" existence and raises questions about how he died in jail in 2019, with one contributor asking: "Did he kill himself? Was he killed?” Ms Giuffre declares at the end of the trailer: "The monsters are still out there. You took our freedom, now we’re going to take yours."

Ms Giuffre claimed she was trafficked by Epstein and alleges the duke had sex with her on three separate occasions, including when she was 17, still a minor under US law. Andrew, who categorically denies he had any form of sexual contact or relationship with Ms Giuffre, stepped down from royal life last year after his car crash Newsnight interview in which he failed to show remorse over his friendship with Epstein. The duke said that with "hindsight" his decision to stay at Epstein’s house was "definitely the wrong thing to do" and that his judgment was "probably coloured" at the time. When it was pointed out during the interview that he was staying at the house of a “convicted sex offender”, Andrew said: “It was a convenient place to stay… There is… I have gone through this in my mind so many times."

The Duke of York spoke about his links to Jeffrey Epstein in an interview with BBC Newsnight’s Emily Maitlis last year. Credit: PA/BBC