What could cause another coronavirus wave? Which other pandemics have experienced a second peak?

England’s chief medical officer has warned the second wave of coronavirus cases could be “more severe” than the first, but what causes a second wave?

Professor Chris Whitty said the virus may spread rapidly if the second peak arrives in winter and warned the R number - the rate of infection - must be kept below one.

An R number of one means an infected person passes the illness on to one other person, if it was two, one person with coronavirus would pass it on to two others, meaning Covid-19 would spread exponentially.

Speaking in an online Gresham College lecture, Prof Whitty said: “We need to make sure that R does not go back above one because if not we will go back to a second wave.

“It is entirely plausible for a second wave to actually be more severe than the first if it is not mitigated.”