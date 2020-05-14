Data reveals parts of the country with the highest rate of coronavirus infection

Beds on a ward at the NHS Nightingale Hospital Yorkshire and Humber in Harrogate and walkers social distancing on the beach at Tynemouth. Credit: PA

The North East of England has the highest rate of coronavirus infection in the country - double that of London - according to new data. A report published by Public Health England (PHE) and University of Cambridge found the average rate - or R value - of Covid-19 infection in the North East and Yorkshire was 0.80. The Government's repeated objective has been to get the rate of infection below one before any revisions of lockdown would be considered. This R value is the average number of people an infected person can expect to pass the virus on to - the higher the number, the faster it spreads.

The rate of infection in the North East and Yorkshire is double that of London according to the data modelling. Credit: MRC Biostatistics Unit Cambridge University/PHE

The data modelling group found the lowest rate of infection across England is now in London, where the average is 0.40. The capital was at one point the epicentre of the UK outbreak. For the country as a whole, the group said the average rate of infection across England currently stands at 0.75.

The R number (rate of infection) explained:

The difference in the rate of infection is significant given the easing of coronavirus lockdown has taken place across England at the same rate. Ministers had been asked if restrictions would be lifted on a regional basis, to which Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the Government was "looking at" the issue. He added: "We are really in this together and the shape of the curve - if not the height of the curve - has been very similar across the whole country".

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

According to the Government's five tests for adjusting lockdown in England, a "decreasing" rate of infection "across the board" was required - and has been met given the recent easing of measures. In Boris Johnson's speech announcing the changes, he said: "We must make sure that any measures we take do not force the reproduction rate of the disease - the R - back up over one, so that we have the kind of exponential growth we were facing a few weeks ago." That puts the rate of infection of the North East and Yorkshire at just 0.2 lower than the level that could risk "exponential growth".