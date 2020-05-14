'Greatly respected and loved' Dr Tariq Shafi dies with coronavirus

Dr Tariq Shafi had worked at Darent Valley Hospital in Dartford for 13 years. Credit: Twitter/@DrRiyazShah

A "greatly respected and loved" doctor from Kent has died after contracting coronavirus. Dr Tariq Shafi was the lead consultant for haematology, the branch of medicine concerned with blood diseases, for 13 years at Darent Valley Hospital in Dartford.

Dartford and Gravesham NHS Trust paid tribute to the "respected and dedicated" 61-year-old. In a statement, the trust said: "With much sadness we confirm the untimely death of our greatly respected and loved colleague, Dr Tariq Shafi. "Tariq built an amazing team of dedicated clinicians and support workers, placing them and his patients at the heart of everything he did."

NHS and health care workers who have died during the coronavirus pandemic.

The statement continued: "Tariq will be hugely missed by his patients, his team and all of us here at the trust. "We send our sincere condolences and sympathies to his family at this tragic time." Dr Riyaz Shah tweeted a tribute to his friend and colleague Dr Shafi, describing him as a "a very softly spoken and humble man". He added: "A dedicated doctor and astute clinician. We've lost one of our best."

