Epic Games Store goes down in apparent rush for free GTA V

Epic Games’s digital store has crashed amid a rush to get hold of Grand Theft Auto V for free. A leaked tweet suggested that the PC version of the hit 2013 title would be available as part of the store’s weekly giveaway.

The promotion gives players a week to download GTA V to keep, before it is replaced with a new title on May 21. “We are currently experiencing high traffic on the Epic Games Store,” the firm wrote on Twitter just after 4pm on Thursday, when the free download was due to be officially unveiled.

