- ITV Report
-
Grant Shapps leads government's daily coronavirus update
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps is leading the government's daily coronavirus update.
He is speaking alongside Jonathan Van-Tam, the deputy chief medical officer for England.
The pair are likely to give an update on a new antibody test - which shows if people have ever been infected with coronavirus - that has been found to be 100% accurate.
And as lockdown restrictions are lifted in England and people begin returning to work, the transport secretary is expected to set out how transport links are being adapted to increase the safety of travel.
There was widespread criticism of public transport when restrictions were lifted on Wednesday, with commuters complaining they were forced to cram into packed trains and busses as they attempted to return to work.
Despite social media users sharing videos online showing how busy their routes were, Downing Street said there had been no “significant” increase in public transport use in London in response to the lockdown easing.
Transport for London (TfL) said the number of passengers using the London Underground on Wednesday from the start of service to 6am was up by 8.7% compared with the same period last week.
But the Prime Minister’s official spokesperson said: “TfL is not reporting significant increases on the London network this morning compared to the last few days.”
Meanwhile, the government is in discussions with London mayor Sadiq Khan over a “funding and finance package” for Transport for London (TfL), Downing Street has said.
The Prime Minister’s official spokesperson said Cabinet was briefed on Thursday about the negotiations, which were at an “advanced stage”.
Mr Khan has warned TfL will have to reduce services if it does not receive further funding by the end of today.
Coronavirus: Everything you need to know:
- Check the number of cases in your area with our interactive map
- Listen and subscribe to our podcast
- All the coronavirus information you need in one place - from health and work to what you can do to stop the spread of the virus