Grant Shapps leads government's daily coronavirus update

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps is leading the government's daily coronavirus update.

He is speaking alongside Jonathan Van-Tam, the deputy chief medical officer for England.

The pair are likely to give an update on a new antibody test - which shows if people have ever been infected with coronavirus - that has been found to be 100% accurate.

And as lockdown restrictions are lifted in England and people begin returning to work, the transport secretary is expected to set out how transport links are being adapted to increase the safety of travel.

There was widespread criticism of public transport when restrictions were lifted on Wednesday, with commuters complaining they were forced to cram into packed trains and busses as they attempted to return to work.

Despite social media users sharing videos online showing how busy their routes were, Downing Street said there had been no “significant” increase in public transport use in London in response to the lockdown easing.