Lockdown locks tamed as New Zealand barber holds midnight cuts

A New Zealand barber opened his store as the clock struck twelve on Thursday – the moment the country lifted most of its lockdown restrictions. Shopping centres, retail stores and restaurants have all been allowed to reopen as of 12.01am, with many people returning their workplaces. However, most gatherings will be limited to 10 people and social distancing guidelines will remain in place under the Level Two restrictions. Conrad Fitz-Gerald said he received about 50 inquiries for midnight haircuts, but limited the initial customers to a dozen, starting with his 18-year-old son Heathcliff.

Cathedral Junction Barbers owner Conrad Fitz-Gerald cuts the hair of his son Heathcliff Credit: Mark Baker/AP

The owner of Cathedral Junction Barbers in Christchurch added: “People are saying their hair is out of control, they can’t handle it anymore. “Lots of parents of teenage kids have been calling up, too, thinking a haircut at midnight would be a great novelty. Unfortunately, we are full up.” Mr Fitz-Gerald said he was trying to make sure the virus could not spread in his shop, adding he made his own “supercharged” hand sanitiser from isopropyl alcohol and also had masks available for himself and his customers on request.

Cathedral Junction Barbers owner Conrad Fitz-Gerald cuts the hair of a customer Credit: Mark Baker/AP