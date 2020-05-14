Health minister Nadine Dorries accused of spreading 'fake news' about Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer

Health minister Nadine Dorries has been accused of spreading "fake news" about Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

It comes after Ms Dorries shared a video on social media suggesting Sir Keir had been reluctant to prosecute grooming gangs when he was director of public prosecutions.

The MP for Mid Bedfordshire re-tweeted the clip of an interview with the new Labour leader in which he appeared to be listing a series of reasons for not bringing charges - including if the alleged victims had been in trouble with the police - with the comment "revealing".

But Labour said the video had clearly been "doctored" and that he was actually responding to a question from the interviewer about the flaws in previous guidance to prosecutors which he had withdrawn and replaced.