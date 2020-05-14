Newborn baby’s body found at recycling centre

The death is being treated as unexplained and a cordon remains in place while an investigation is carried out.

Suffolk Police officers were called to the Ipswich Road recycling centre in Needham Market, Suffolk, where she was found by staff at 3pm on Thursday.

The death of a newborn baby girl is being investigated after her body was discovered at a recycling centre.

Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Bridger has appealed to the mother of the baby to come forward and seek medical assistance at a hospital.

He told the PA News Agency: “We reasonably suspect that the baby was less than 48 hours old, and as a result we have strong concerns for the mother.

“We expect she will be needing emotional support and urgent medical care, so we are directly appealing to her to contact us so we can help.”

He added: “There is no doubt that she may be frightened but it is very important that we reach her or we speak to someone who might know her.”

The Detective told PA the major investigations unit will be working throughout the night and “keeping a really open mind about the circumstances”, adding that the recycling centre “received a number of deliveries” on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting CAD reference 213 of 14 May 2020.