President Trump presses for schools to reopen

President Donald Trump has called on governors to reopen schools that were closed because of the coronavirus while taking issue with Dr Anthony Fauci’s caution against moving too quickly in sending students back to class. The president accused the nation’s top infectious diseases expert of wanting “to play all sides of the equation”, a comment that suggested he is tiring of the nation’s top infectious disease expert. “I think they should open the schools, absolutely. I think they should,” Mr Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday. “Our country’s got to get back and it’s got to get back as soon as possible. And I don’t consider our country coming back if the schools are closed.”

Senators listen during Dr Anthony Fauci’s testimony to the Senate Committee for Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Credit: Win McNamee/Pool via AP

Dr Fauci had urged caution in testimony before a Senate committee on Tuesday, although he made clear that he believes reopening decisions will likely differ from one region to the next. “We don’t know everything about this virus and we really better be pretty careful, particularly when it comes to children,” he said. But he also cautioned that “the idea of having treatments available or a vaccine to facilitate the re-entry of students into the fall term would be something that would be a bit of a bridge too far.” Dr Fauci later clarified that he was not implying students should be barred from returning to class until a Covid-19 vaccine is developed. But his comments were nonetheless seized on by conservative commentators, as well as the president. “To me, it’s not an acceptable answer,” Mr Trump said of Dr Fauci on Wednesday. He said the coronavirus has “had very little impact on young people,” although there is growing concern over cases of a mysterious inflammatory syndrome in young people that is thought to be related to the virus.

