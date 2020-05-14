Price gouging of Covid-19 essentials still taking place on marketplaces – Which?

Price gouging is still taking place on a number of popular online marketplaces for Covid-19 essentials such as hand sanitiser, cleaning products and toilet roll, according to Which?. The consumer group said it found hundreds of listings for essential items at inflated prices on sites including Amazon Marketplace and eBay, as well as evidence that thousands have actually been purchased. It claims profiteering sellers taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic are pricing some products at least double the typical supermarket price. Which? recognises current efforts being taken by sites but said they do not appear to go far enough and Government should now intervene. Ebay said it does not dispute the existence of price gouging, but accused the consumer group of repeatedly misrepresenting “the reality of price gouging as part of its ongoing campaign against online marketplaces”.

Researchers found household brand names such as Andrex, Carex, Dettol and Kleenex being exploited by unscrupulous traders. Searching Carex on Amazon Marketplace, they reported more than half (56%) sold for five times the typical supermarket price or more on the first page alone, while one in 10 (9%) were on sale for 10 times the standard price. One person was found to be selling a pack of two 50ml bottles of Carex antibacterial hand gel priced at £24.99, which would usually cost about £2. On eBay’s first page of listings for Dettol, the investigation found nine in 10 (85%) being sold for double the typical supermarket cost, as well as 8% priced 10 times higher.

eBay responded saying Which? has misrepresented the reality of price gouging Credit: Tim Goode/PA