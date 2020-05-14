Public urged to help sell more copies of Big Issue

Members of the public are being urged to help sell more copies of The Big Issue under moves to keep supporting vendors amid the continuing Covid-19 crisis.

The magazine, which offers homeless and vulnerably housed people across the UK a means by which to earn a legitimate income, decided to safeguard its network of sellers by asking them to stop selling on streets for the foreseeable future.

Readers and others who want to offer support are being encouraged to download the magazine’s app, or take out a print subscription and sell three subscriptions to friends and family within a week.

Big Issue editor Paul McNamee said: “This terrible time has impacted on every single person and on every aspect of our lives.