UK coronavirus death toll increases to 33,614 as further 428 deaths confirmed

Overall a total of 1,593,902 people have been tested of whom 233,151 tested positive.

In the 24-hour period up to 9am on Thursday, 126,064 tests were carried out or dispatched.

The Government also met its daily target for 100,000 Covid-19 tests, according to the latest figures.

A further 428 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK, taking the total to 33,614, the Department of Health and Social Care have confirmed.

Of the 207 new deaths announced on Thursday:

NHS England has announced 207 new deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 24,159.

The figures also show 40 of the new deaths took place between May 1 and May 10, and 18 took place in April.

NHS England releases updated figures each day showing the dates of every coronavirus-related death in hospitals in England, often including previously uncounted deaths that took place several days or even weeks ago. This is because of the time it takes for deaths to be confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19, for post-mortem examinations to be processed and for data from the tests to be validated.

The figures published on Thursday by NHS England show April 8 continues to have the highest number for the most hospital deaths occurring on a single day, with a current total of 889.

Public Health Wales said a further 10 people had tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the nation to 1,164.

More than 2,000 people have now died in Scotland after testing positive for coronavirus, Nicola Sturgeon said at her daily briefing.

A total of 2,007 patients have died, according to the Health Protection Scotland figures, up by 34 from 1,973 on Wednesday.

The First Minister said 14,117 people have tested positive for the virus in Scotland, up by 188 from 13,929 the day before.

There are 71 people in intensive care with coronavirus or coronavirus symptoms, an increase of one on Wednesday, she added.

There are 1,480 people in hospital with confirmed or suspected Covid-19, a decrease of 54.

Since March 5, 3,253 people who have tested positive for coronavirus have been able to leave hospital.