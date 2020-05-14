UK once again gathers to thank coronavirus key workers with nationwide Clap For Our Carers

The nation gathered once again on Thursday night to pay tribute to NHS, social care and other key workers. Clap For Our Carers is now in its eighth week and sees communities gather on front lawns, at windows, on balconies and pavements to give those on the coronavirus frontline a round of applause.

NHS staff outside the Royal London Hospital in London on Thursday. Credit: PA

The now-weekly tradition has also enabled communities to bond at a time when lockdown and social distancing measures mean people cannot see friends and family. Since March 26, locked-down communities have come together at 8pm on Thursdays to clap key workers, NHS staff and carers who are keeping the country going throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds outside No.10 Downing Street. Credit: PA

It brings together people from across the UK, from politicians to royalty. Prime Minister has been back on Number 10's doorstep clapping key workers after his own recovery from Covid-19. This Thursday he was joined by his fiancee Carrie Symonds.

A band plays outside the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham. Credit: PA

Adding a bit of spice to last week's event, Indian chefs delivered 25,000 curries to NHS workers to mark National Curry Week for Health Heroes.