Universities ‘may be at greater risk’ due to over-reliance on Chinese students

British universities could be at greater risk amid the Covid-19 crisis due to an “over-reliance” on Chinese postgraduate students in recent years, a report has warned. A growth in first-year postgraduate students attending universities in the UK since 2008-9 has been largely driven by international students from non-EU countries like China, according to a study. Chinese students, who formed 38% of the non-EU postgraduate cohort in 2017-18, may delay or cancel their plans to study at British university campuses from this autumn amid the Covid-19 crisis. The Higher Education Policy Institute (Hepi) has warned some postgraduate courses could become “unviable” if international student numbers fall as institutions are reliant on their higher tuition fees. A paper, published by Hepi, looks at how postgraduate education in the UK changed in the decade after the 2007-8 financial crash, when many sought to further their studies amid economic challenges.

It finds that a higher proportion of postgraduate students are female compared to the past, but women with these qualifications still earn 14% less on average than men with the same level of qualifications. Overall, white men from disadvantaged backgrounds are less likely to undertake postgraduate study. Among UK-domiciled postgraduate entrants from the poorest areas, only 36% are men, the paper finds. The report shows that UK-domiciled postgraduate entrants increased by 10% between 2008-9 and 2017-18, but student numbers from overseas grew faster. Non-EU international student levels grew by 33%. On international students, the report warns: “While the high levels of participation by Chinese students have provided much-needed stability to postgraduate numbers and fee income, the sector’s over-reliance on one particular country represents a risk factor.” It adds that Covid-19 has led to English proficiency exams required for new entrants being suspended within China and UK universities setting out plans for Chinese students to delay enrolling in the autumn.

