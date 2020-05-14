Virtual pub quiz wins Guinness World Record and raises thousands for charity after going viral in lockdown

Ten years ago, Jay Flynn was sleeping rough.

Now he's the quiz master of Britain's most popular virtual pub quiz who has raised more than £160,000 for NHS charities and gained a Guinness World Record.

The former pub landlord from Darwen in Lancashire said the response to something that started out as "a laugh between friends" as the country went into lockdown has been "overwhelming".

The quiz quickly went viral when he accidentally made a Facebook event publicising it as public. Now it attracts over 180,000 quizzers and it has even won him celebrity friends.

Stephen Fry was a special guest and co-host on Thursday night's quiz that raised money for the Alzheimer's Society.

Last week, Gary Barlow was the half time entertainment.

And he has received a community award from prime minister Boris Johnson.