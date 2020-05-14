What the papers say – May 14

News of an antibody test for Covid-19 patients leads a number of the papers on Thursday, while a dispute over care home advice also features among the front pages. The Daily Telegraph reports on the test for virus antibodies, with the paper reporting it could be a “breakthrough” and “key to easing lockdown restrictions”.

The Times also features the Roche test on its front page, but leads with Conservatives cautioning the Prime Minister against raising taxes or cutting spending in light of the economic impact of the coronavirus.

While The Guardian leads with a report that ministers are facing “fresh allegations of failing to prepare care homes for a pandemic”.

The Financial Times focuses on events in the United States after the chairman of the Federal Reserve suggested extra fiscal support may be needed.

Metro carries a picture of Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his dog Dilyn after the Prime Minister was challenged in the House of Commons over “unexplained care deaths”.

The i looks at £600 million of funding that has been pledged for safety measures and training at care homes.

While The Indepdendent reports that up to 100 children in the UK have been affected by a disease linked to infection with coronavirus.

The Sun reports on an attack at the home of Dele Alli, with raiders stealing jewellery.

The Daily Mirror leads on suggestions of a public sector pay freeze, calling it “a betrayal of our NHS heroes”.

The Daily Mail‘s front page features its campaign for personal protective equipment.

The Daily Express says the Treasury could lose up to £130 billion in taxes following the pandemic.

And the Daily Star reports that Chaser Mark Labbett has claimed contestants on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire get help from friends in the audience.