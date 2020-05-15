- ITV Report
Coronavirus death toll in UK increases by 384 bringing total to 33,998
A further 384 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK, taking the total to 33,998, the Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed.
The Government also met its daily target for 100,000 Covid-19 tests, according to the latest figures.
In the 24-hour period up to 9am on Friday, 133,784 tests were carried out or dispatched.
Overall, a total of 1,663,492 people have been tested of whom 236,711 tested positive.
NHS England has confirmed 186 new deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of reported deaths in hospitals in England to 24,345.
Of the 186 new deaths announced on Friday:
- 45 occurred on May 14
- 66 occurred on May 13
- 32 occurred on May 12
The figures also show 39 of the new deaths took place between May 1 and May 11, and four took place in April.
The figures published today by NHS England show April 8 continues to have the highest number for the most hospital deaths occurring on a single day, with a current total of 889.
Nine more deaths in Wales as First Minister publishes its traffic light system to ease restrictions
In Wales, another nine people have died in hospitals, bringing the total fatalities there to 1,173, according to Public Health Wales (PHW).
The number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 has increased by 126 to 11,960, PHW confirmed.
It comes as the Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford sets out the country's plan for easing restrictions, which were put in place to limit the spread of Covid-19.
It’s based on a traffic light system with fewer restrictions as the lights move from Black, Red, Amber and through to Green.
46 more deaths in Scotland as First Minister warns social interactions have to be considered 'carefully'
In Scotland, another 46 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died, bringing the country's total deaths to 2,053.
Figures from the Scottish Government released on Friday afternoon show the number of people who have tested positive for the virus is at 14,260, a rise of 143 from the previous day.
The latest figures come after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon hailed Scots for their “collective endeavour” in tackling the virus.
She also said while she was "very keen" to get the economy moving again, she warned social interactions had to be considered "carefully".
