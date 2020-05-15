Court reinstates lawsuit over Donald Trump’s hotel profits

A lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of illegally profiting off the presidency through his luxury Washington hotel was revived on Thursday by a divided federal appeals court. The lawsuit brought by the state of Maryland and the District of Columbia (DC) alleges Mr Trump has violated the emoluments clause of the Constitution by accepting profits through foreign and domestic officials who stay at the Trump International Hotel. A spokeswoman for the US Department of Justice (DOJ) said it would ask the US Supreme Court to hear the case. Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh and District Attorney General Karl Racine — both Democrats — said they hoped Thursday’s ruling from the 4th US Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond would jump-start efforts by the two jurisdictions to obtain records showing how much state and foreign governments have paid the Trump Organisation to stay at the hotel and hold events there. More than three dozen subpoenas issued to various government agencies were put on hold while Mr Trump’s appeal was pending.

President Donald Trump, arriving on a trip to Pennsylvania on Thursday Credit: Evan Vucci/AP

The lawsuit was filed almost three years ago. US District Judge Peter Messitte refused to dismiss it, but his ruling was overturned in July by a three-judge panel of the 4th Circuit. The judges found Maryland and DC lacked standing to pursue their claims against the president. But on Thursday, the panel’s ruling was overturned by the full court of 15 judges. In a 9-6 ruling, the court found the three-judge panel overstepped its authority when it ordered Judge Messitte to dismiss the lawsuit. “We recognise that the President is no ordinary petitioner, and we accord him great deference as the head of the Executive branch. But Congress and the Supreme Court have severely limited our ability to grant the extraordinary relief the President seeks,” Judge Diana Gribbon Motz wrote for the majority in rejecting Mr Trump’s request to dismiss the lawsuit. All nine of the judges in the majority were nominated by Democratic presidents. The six judges who disagreed — all nominated by Republican presidents, including three by Mr Trump — wrote a scathing dissenting opinion, saying the lawsuit should be thrown out. “The majority is using a wholly novel and nakedly political cause of action to pave the path for a litigative assault upon this and future Presidents and for an ascendant judicial supervisory role over Presidential action,” Judge J. Harvie Wilkinson III wrote.

