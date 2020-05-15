Foodbanks battling to keep up with soaring demand during pandemic

The number of children using foodbanks has shot up by 122% during the coronavirus pandemic.

MPs heard on Friday the impact Covid-19 is having on the country's most vulnerable families.

Additionally, the matter is exacerbated by the fact the charities which usually help those in need are struggling for donations and finances have dwindled after being forced to pay for new stock.

Many people have seen their income reduced during the pandemic, meaning those who were previously in stable jobs are unable to afford what they could before.