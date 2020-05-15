- ITV Report
Foodbanks battling to keep up with soaring demand during pandemic
- Video report by ITV News Consumer Editor Chris Choi
The number of children using foodbanks has shot up by 122% during the coronavirus pandemic.
MPs heard on Friday the impact Covid-19 is having on the country's most vulnerable families.
Additionally, the matter is exacerbated by the fact the charities which usually help those in need are struggling for donations and finances have dwindled after being forced to pay for new stock.
Many people have seen their income reduced during the pandemic, meaning those who were previously in stable jobs are unable to afford what they could before.
Steve Moore, who previously used foodbanks, now volunteers at Fairshare in Sussex: "My daughter was hungry and I felt ashamed not being able to give her the food to make the hunger go away.
"It can be tough ... asking for help, going to these places. For me it was the pride thing."
Some have been unable to leave home during lockdown, leaving them reliant on foodbanks to provide them with produce.
Even once the pandemic ends, families could be struggling for years and the last line of defence will be needed more than ever.
