'I desperately don't want to go back to the levels we were at': Doctor reflects on coronavirus outbreak

Video interview by ITV News Presenter Julie Etchingham

At the start of lockdown, ITV News heard from one doctor about the "sickening panic about what is to come" from the coronavirus outbreak. Dr Katie Sanderson warned she did not think hospitals were prepared and described "scenes of unimaginable sadness" as Covid-19 claimed lives. Seven weeks on from that interview, the medic has spoken to ITV News again - reflecting on her ongoing experience of the crisis.

Comparing her outlook now compared to seven weeks ago, the London medic said things were "different" but "not easier". Dr Sanderson - who specialises in palliative care - has moved from the Covid-19 ward she was working on to a hospice in north London. She said: "It just feels very, very uncertain - the future - when things might go back to being more normal, or indeed, if they'll go back to being normal.

Asked if she thought the response had improved since what she called initial "panic," Dr Sanderson said there had been "various disappointments".

"We're in May now, this has been going on for some time," she said. "I suppose the hope was that perhaps provision of PPE would be smoother by now. My other hope was that testing would be more freely available. "It is a disappointment to me and to a lot of my colleagues that those things haven't been organised better and quicker". The doctor also expressed doubts in the efficiency of the government's track-and-trace operation which has come under fire this week.

Asked what she thought of the government's handling of the outbreak, the medic said: "A lot of the principles are right, but some of the delivery has been disappointing". She called for "more open communication and transparency" about certain problem areas during the crisis. Dr Sanderson said it was "difficult as a frontline worker" to hear a different narrative from those speaking to the media to what she said was "the situation I see on the ground".

Speaking in the week that lockdown measures were partially eased in England, Dr Sanderson said "conditions are still very difficult and a lot of people are still very ill". She stressed: "I desperately, desperately don't want to go back to the levels we were at". The doctor said the restrictions on families were "horrible," especially for those wanting to visit loved ones in hospitals, hospices and nursing homes.