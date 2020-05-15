Investment in NHS digital transformation inadequate, says National Audit Office

Recent investment in the digital transformation of the NHS has been “inadequate”, according to a report from the National Audit Office (NAO). Digital transformation involves updating existing IT and other digital services to improve how staff within the NHS are able to work as well as make such systems more secure. The public spending watchdog’s report, which was prepared before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, said a “better understanding” of the required investment in the NHS was needed to help improve its digital infrastructure. The report says the NHS has acknowledged that the Government’s current committed £4.7 billion investment between 2016 and 2021 as part of its Digital Transformation Portfolio is not enough to achieve its goals.

It says NHS England and NHS Improvement have estimated that up to £8.1 billion will be needed between 2019-20 and 2023-24 to reach those goals, which also includes £3 billion invested by trusts between 2019-20 and 2028-29. But the report indicates that these estimates are based on limited data and it is uncertain if even that level of funding would be sufficient, and there is a risk trusts would be unwilling or unable to fund the £3 billion needed from them. The report acknowledged that improving digital services across the NHS was a complex issue, but more needed to be done. The NAO report also indicated that spending on IT and technology at NHS and foundation trusts was collectively around 2% of expenditure, compared with a recommended 5%. “The track record for digital transformation in the NHS has been poor, with key targets such as a ‘paperless’ NHS by 2018 not being achieved,” Gareth Davies, head of the NAO, said. “Local NHS organisations in particular face significant challenges, including outdated IT systems and competing demands on their resources. “The delivery of healthcare will continue to change, and it needs to be supported by modern, integrated and up-to-date information systems. “To meet this challenge, the Department (of Health and Social Care) and its arm’s-length bodies need to develop a better understanding of the investment required, set a clear direction for local organisations, and manage the risks ahead.

