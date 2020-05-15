Meeting over school return leaves many questions unanswered, says union chief

The chief of the teachers' unions said a meeting with the government's scientific advisers on Friday afternoon left many questions unanswered over the re-opening of schools.

The meeting took place, as discussions continue in order to ascertain when children could potentially return to schools safely.

Kevin Courtney, joint general secretary of the National Education Union (NEU), met Chief Medical Officer for England, Chris Whitty, and the government's Chief Scientific Adviser, Patrick Vallance in search of answers.

Mr Courtney said: “We are pleased with today’s engagement, but very many questions that we asked were not addressed in the time available.

“We think it is very important that all the questions are answered and in public written form. This is important for transparency and for other scientists to comment on.

“We are pleased that Sir Patrick Vallance told the National Education Union that information and papers from Sage would be published and that they will prioritise its release.

"We have also asked to see any commentaries or papers produced by Public Health England that comment on the Department for Education’s guidance.”

Mr Courtney added that the education unions were told that there is still “a lot of uncertainty” about the science.

He said: “For example, we were told children’s likelihood to transmit Covid-19 is not more than adults but only that it may be less than adults. Just yesterday the Office of National Statistics suggested that age does not affect the likelihood of being infected. Today we heard that there are cases where children do act as the index case.”