New 5km fundraiser for care workers challenges runners to beat their PB

A new fundraiser for care workers has been launched which encourages people to beat their 5km personal best.

The Faster 5K Friday initiative was kick-started by those behind the Run For Heroes campaign, which has raised more than £5.4 million for NHS Charities Together.

The new challenge encourages people to run 5km, – 3.1 miles – donate £5 and then try to beat their time every Friday over five consecutive weeks.

Olivia Strong, founder of Run For Heroes, said: “Today we wanted to take our 5K challenge one step further to support another worthy cause.

“We hope the Faster 5K Friday Strava challenge will motivate people to keep fit and try to improve their pace week by week, while doing their bit for our much-loved care workers who desperately need our help right now.