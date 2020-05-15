Our royal team on VE Day celebrations and the Queen's message to nurses

Watch the latest episode of The Royal Rota above - or see below for how to listen to the podcast.

This is The Royal Rota - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson.

Chris and Lizzie discuss how the royals marked VE Day with the Queen's address to the nation and Prince Charles' two-minute silence.

This week the royals paid tribute to nurses across the world battling coronavirus and we heard from President of the Commonwealth Nurses and Midwives Federation Kath McCourt who received a special phone call from the Queen.

We also hear Prince Harry's message of support to Invictus Games participants as his annual event has been put on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak.

New episodes of The Royal Rota are released every week - listen and subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

You can also watch The Royal Rota on our YouTube channel - subscribe to ITV News' YouTube channel to be notified about new episodes.

For more royal news, like the ITV News Royals Facebook page. Our royal team are on Instagram, too.