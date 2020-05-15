People ‘expect lifting of social distancing restrictions to be slow and gradual’

People expect the lifting of social distancing restrictions to be slow and gradual, with most indoor social activities not possible until at least September, according to new research. The restrictions survey found that most people also believe that the lifting of restrictions should prioritise necessities ahead of leisure activities. The findings are based on data collected the week before Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced the roadmap to opening society and businesses on May 1.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar Credit: Photocall Ireland

The study found no evidence that a substantial proportion of the public expected a more rapid lifting of restrictions. The Government’s five phases of the roadmap are subject to review based on public health data and advice issued by the National Public Health and Emergency Team (NPHET), headed up by chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan. However, if it proves possible to meet the timetable outlined in the roadmap, this would amount to a substantially more rapid lifting of restrictions than the public expected before the roadmap was published. The interactive study involved a representative sample of adults in Ireland. They expected non-essential shops and workplaces to reopen gradually between June and August.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan Credit: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland