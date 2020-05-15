Renowned US restaurant adds mannequins to help with social distancing

A renowned American restaurant has installed a number of finely-dressed mannequins at its tables to help it deal with social distancing for its reopening later this month.

Mannequins dressed in fine 1940’s-style attire were already theatrically staged on Thursday at The Inn at Little Washington, tucked in the foothills of Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains, west of Washington, DC.

Not only will the dummies help keep patrons apart, they will also help make the restaurant appear more full, in a whimsical fashion.