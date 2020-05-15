President Trump: 'We are back, vaccine or no vaccine'

President Trump said he was hopeful of a coronavirus vaccine by the end of 2020. Credit: AP

President Donald Trump has said that he is hopeful of having a coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year. Moncef Slaoui, a former pharmaceutical executive who Mr Trump has appointed as a virus tsar, said that early trial data suggests that “a few hundred million doses of vaccine” will be delivered by late 2020. Speaking at a Rose Garden event, Mr Trump reiterated that he wants to see states move forward with reopening their economies.

The US president said the country would be back with or without a vaccine. Credit: AP

“We are back, vaccine or no vaccine,” he said. Mr Trump also said he has no concerns about a rapid coronavirus test that the White House has been relying on to ensure his safety, despite new data suggesting the test may return an inordinate share of false negatives. He expressed his confidence in the test from Abbott Laboratories after a preliminary study by New York University researchers reported problems with it. Mr Trump and his deputies have promoted the 15-minute test as a “game changer” and have been using it for weeks to try to keep the White House complex safe. The Food and Drug Administration announced late on Thursday it was investigating preliminary data suggesting the Abbott test can miss a large number of Covid-19 cases, falsely clearing infected patients.

Moncef Slaoui, a former GlaxoSmithKline executive, has been appointed as a virus tsar Credit: Alex Brandon/AP