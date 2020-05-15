Trump vows to replenish stockpile for future pandemics

President Donald Trump has vowed to prepare for future pandemics by replenishing the national stockpile and bringing manufacturing of critical supplies and equipment back to the US. His comments came the same day a whistleblower told Congress the Trump administration had failed to properly prepare for the current pandemic. “Wouldn’t that be nice?” Mr Trump said during a visit to a Pennsylvania distributor of medical equipment. “My goal is to produce everything America needs for ourselves and then export to the world, including medicines.” Mr Trump had complained about supply chains in a television interview that aired before he left Washington for the trip to Owens and Minor Inc. in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Donald Trump, again ignoring recommendations to wear a face mask, tours Owens & Minor Inc., a medical supply company in Allentown, Pennsylvania Credit: Evan Vucci/AP

“These stupid supply chains that are all over the world — we have a supply chain where they’re made in all different parts of the world,” Mr Trump said in the interview with Fox Business Network. “And one little piece of the world goes bad, and the whole thing is messed up.” “We should have them all in the United States.” It was Mr Trump’s second trip outside Washington in as many weeks as he tries to convince the public it is time for states to begin to open up again, even with the virus still spreading. Mr Trump’s remarks came as federal whistleblower Rick Bright testified before a House panel on Thursday about his repeated efforts to jump-start US production of respirator masks that he says went nowhere. In Pennsylvania, Mr Trump added to the pressure Democratic governor Tom Wolf is under from home-state Republicans to roll back stay-at-home orders and business shutdowns after effectively containing the state’s outbreak early on.

Scores of Trump supporters lined the route of his motorcade, while even local police took photos of the president Credit: Evan Vucci/AP

“We have to get your governor of Pennsylvania to start opening things up a bit,” Mr Trump said during a speech at the warehouse. He claimed some places in the state had been “barely affected”. The president arrived in Allentown on a campaign-like visit to highlight a US medical equipment distributor that is helping make and ship gowns, gloves and other personal protective gear across the country. Mr Trump did not wear a face covering as he stepped off Air Force One. During the flight, chief of staff Mark Meadows wore a navy blue face mask embossed with the presidential seal in gold. Officials wiped down the handrails on the staircase before Trump arrived. Scores of people lined the motorcade route. The crowd grew thicker — with many barefaced — and began to chant “USA!” and “Four more years!” as Mr Trump arrived at the factory. After a tour, during which Mr Trump also did not wear a mask, he addressed several dozen employees clad in matching neon yellow company T-shirts, all wearing face masks and sitting with appropriate distance between them. Mr Trump said he wanted to ensure the next president did not inherit an empty stockpile and would build up a three-month supply of items including ventilators and N95 respirator masks that have been in short supply. He said he would like many of these items to be American-made.

