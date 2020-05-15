UK coronavirus infection rate increases

A commuter wears mask on the London Underground. Credit: PA

The latest estimate of the reproduction rate of coronavirus has gone up to between 0.7 and 1.0 across the UK, scientists advising the government have said. The 'R number', as it is known, is up from the 0.5 to 0.9 calculated last week and needs to be kept below one to maintain control of the virus. The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) said the range reflects the situation three weeks ago, adding that the number of cases in care homes and hospitals may account for the figure.

The R rate is now between 0.7 and 1.0. Credit: Downing Street

Meanwhile, the statistics are in line with what would be expected with a decrease in community cases. R measures how many people on average an infected person transmits Covid-19 to. Any increase will limit the government's ability to ease lockdown rules, according to their own guidelines.

Sir Patrick Vallance says R is key to combating coronavirus. Credit: PA

Sir Patrick Vallance, Government Chief Scientific Adviser said: “R is one of the important things you can track to understand an epidemic. If you can estimate R, then you have part of a reliable tool for planning how to combat the virus. “If the R is higher than one that means this disease is growing exponentially and will keep on spreading to more and more people. "To keep R below one and control the virus, it is vital that people stay alert and continue to follow the latest Government guidelines to the letter. “In the coming weeks we will update this estimate regularly.”