Wales unveils its traffic light scheme for easing coronavirus lockdown

By Wales and West of England Correspondent Rupert Evelyn

The Welsh Government has set out its plan for easing restrictions, which were put in place to limit the spread of Covid-19. It’s based on a traffic light system with fewer restrictions as the lights move from Black, Red, Amber and through to Green. The 'R' rate in Wales, the expected number of infections rising from one case, will determine the speed at which restrictions are eased. It will be a cautious approach and changes will only be made when the Government are “satisfied that any change will not threaten public health”.

The document is just 20 pages long and serves as a guide to those trying to understand what the next phase of lockdown will mean if and when restrictions are lifted. Much of the detail has yet to be published or even agreed.

The Welsh Government's plan is based on a traffic light system with fewer restrictions as the lights move from Black, Red, Amber and through to Green. Credit: Welsh Government

The Black light is essentially full lockdown. Some areas have already moved to Red and are highlighted in bold if that has happened. For example, in ‘Education and Care for Children’ the Red light is on but there is little change from Black except establishments can now "manage increase in demand from children already eligible to attend schools and childcare". The ‘Exercise, playing sport and games’ category has moved beyond the Black light and is now partially Red with the Welsh public able to "exercise more than once a day and incidental activity locally".

The R, rate of infection, needs to crucially below the one mark across the UK. Credit: PA

But, elite athletes are not able to resume activity even though it is potentially part of the Red light option. For professional competitive sport, such as football, to be played, the light would need to move to Amber and there is no indication of when or if that will happen. On moving through the phases, Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford said "If we were to go too far, too quickly, for example, by everyone returning to work or by relaxing all social distancing measures now, we would see a resurgence of the virus and a second wave that could be larger than the first." The Welsh Government has repeatedly tried to emphasise they see little variation between their approach and the rest of the UK but this 20 page document looks markedly different to the 50 page Westminster equivalent published earlier in the week and serves as another reminder of the 4 nations approach to public protection.