William supports Christchurch mosque members affected by mass shooting

The Duke of Cambridge has told members of the Christchurch Muslim community who were targeted in a shooting massacre last year “I stand here ready to help you”. After visiting New Zealand in the aftermath of the Al-Noor and Linwood mosque terrorist attacks which killed 51 people in March 2019, William reconnected with survivors over a video call on Thursday. The gunman, Australian white supremacist Brenton Tarrant, 29, is due to be sentenced after pleading guilty to 51 counts of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder and one count of terrorism. The shooting was the deadliest in New Zealand’s modern history, and the government responded by banning most semi-automatic weapons. William spoke about grief and healing with Imam Alani Lateef and Imam Gamal Fouda from the mosques, members of the community including Farid Ahmad who lost his wife Husna in the attack, and representatives from the Muslim Association of Canterbury.

Masjid Al Noor in Christchurch Credit: PA

He said: “As-Salam-u-Alaikum”, meaning “Peace be unto you”, before asking about how the killings were still being felt by the community today. Community member Dahabo Ali told the duke she knows some families who are “still in shock” and raw emotions have resurfaced following the guilty plea. When the duke asked about the impact of the shootings on the younger generation, she said: “The youth are making Islamic identity normal so Islamophobia is something of the past rather than something continuing to fight every single day. “People are continuing to not only feel safe but have their voices heard and being seen in New Zealand. “I think with everything that happened we are being heard and seen and things are changing.”

The Duke of Cambridge gave a speech at a mosque targeted in the Christchurch terror attack when he visited New Zealand last year Credit: PA