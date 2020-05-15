Zoom executive says security questions are normal speed bumps for growing apps

Concerns over using video app Zoom are “normal speed bumps” in the rise of a new service, an executive at the firm has said. Zoom chief information officer Harry Moseley told the PA news agency he understands why some schools and businesses have chosen not to use the app over security concerns, but said the company was committed to further safety updates to protect users. The video conferencing service has rapidly grown in popularity during the coronavirus pandemic as millions turn to its group video calling features in order to work and study from home. However, the platform has come under scrutiny over a number of security issues, including the practice known as ‘Zoombombing’ where strangers break into group chats and show other participants explicit material.

Parliament is using Zoom video conferencing Credit: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor

The video app has since made a number of security upgrades and launched a 90-day scheme where all other product development has been stopped in order to focus on new security tools. Mr Moseley said the response from some businesses to ban or stop using the app was understandable when the service in question was new to many. “With every organisation, you have to do the security due diligence – you have to understand the platform and how it works,” he told PA. “No organisation worth its salt would ever just say ‘OK I’ll take the white paper, they tick all the boxes, let’s move’. So, in those cases, many organisations will say OK let’s review it, and when it is sanctioned, then we’ll deploy it. “These are normal speed bumps so to speak, which any organisation would go through.” Parliament is among the workplaces currently using Zoom to continue functioning while maintaining social distancing rules, with MPs taking part in debates and committees from home with smaller numbers attending in person.

