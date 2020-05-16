This is Spinal Tap and Modern Family actor Fred Willard dies aged 86

Fred Willard, the actor whose improvisation style kept him relevant for more than 50 years in films like This Is Spinal Tap, Best In Show and Anchorman, has died aged 86.

Willard’s daughter, Hope Mulbarger, said in a statement Saturday that her father died peacefully Friday night.

"He kept moving, working and making us happy until the very end," Ms Mulbarger said.

"We loved him so very much. We will miss him forever," she added.

The cause of his death has not been released.