Education Secretary Gavin Williamson apologises to students for missing school during coronavirus pandemic

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has apologised to students and thanked them for their "sacrifices" during the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking at the UK government's daily coronavirus briefing he said: "I can only say how sorry I am that this has happened this year." "The sacrifices that you have had to make through no choice of your own," he added.

"The longer schools are closed, the more children miss out" Mr Williamson said. When asked by ITV News' Political Reporter Shehab Khan about what the R rate of infection number would have to reach for the government to reconsider its reopening of schools from June 1, Mr Williamson said that scientists had been consulted before the models were developed.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has apologised to students during the coronavirus outbreak. Credit: PA

England's Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Jenny Harries said the R number range published on Friday was 0.7 to 1.0. She explained there are different R values in three areas - community, care homes and hospitals - and that any decisions on reversals would be down to ministers. Mr Williamson also sought to reassure parents worried about children returning to school that the Government’s approach is based on the "best scientific advice with children at the very heart of everything we do". He added that there are children from difficult or very unhappy homes "for whom school is the happiest moment" in the week "and the safest place to be" and those children should be supported in their return to school. Addressing teachers, he said: "You have simply been outstanding and we are so grateful for what you have done." Lindsay said the reopening of schools was "very risky" given high rates of Covid-19, particularly in areas such as Gateshead where the R rate is currently highest.

Mr Williamson explained that the government will look at the R rate in great detail and schools "will only return if five tests have been met". Regarding testing and tracing, Mr Williamson added: "School staff can already be tested for the virus, but from the first of June we’ll extend that to cover children and their families if any of them develop symptoms. "Together these measures will create an inherently safer system where the risk of transmission is substantially reduced for children, their teachers and also their families."