UK coronavirus death toll increases by 468 bringing total to 34,466

A further 468 people have died across the UK after testing positive for coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 34,466, the Department of Health has confirmed. The Government also met its daily target for 100,000 Covid-19 tests, according to the latest figures. In the 24-hour period up to 9am on Saturday, 136,486 tests were carried out or dispatched. Overall, a total of 1,742,028 people have been tested of whom 240,161 tested positive.

NHS England announced 181 new deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 24,527. The figures published today by NHS England show April 8 continues to have the highest number for the most hospital deaths occurring on a single day, with a current total of 889.

In Wales, a further 18 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of deaths there to 1,191, health officials said. Public Health Wales also said a further 183 people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 12,142. Spokesman Dr Chris Williams said: "Public Health Wales welcomes the announcement yesterday by the First Minister of the traffic light road map which sets out how Wales could exit the coronavirus lockdown." "In conjunction with the Welsh Government’s ‘Test, Trace, Protect’ strategy published earlier in the week, Public Health Wales will continue to work in partnership with our communities, the Welsh Government, the wider NHS and local government in Wales to focus on protecting the health of the people of Wales as we support the implementation of the strategy," he added.

A total of 2,094 patients have died in Scotland after testing positive for the virus, up by 41 from 2,053 on Friday. In total 14,447 have tested positive for the virus, up 187 from 14,260 the day before, Scottish Government statistics published on Saturday showed. There are 59 patients with confirmed or suspected Covid-19 in intensive care, down from 71 on Friday, with 49 of those having tested positive. There are 1,416 people in hospital with confirmed or suspected Covid-19, a decrease of 33. In Northern Ireland the number of people who have has risen to 473 after a further four deaths were reported by the Department of Health. Another 40 positive cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in the region, taking the total since the outbreak began to 4,357.