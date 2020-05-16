Eurovision 2020: Abba's Waterloo voted UK's favourite song of all time

Abba's song Waterloo was voted the greatest Eurovision Song Contest entry. Credit: PA

Viewers have voted Abba's song Waterloo as the greatest Eurovision Song Contest entry. Host Graham Norton announced the result during the BBC's replacement coverage of the contest.

The final of the 65th edition of the event was due to take place on Saturday night in Rotterdam, but was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The track came out top from a list of 19 acts, selected by a panel featuring broadcasters Ken Bruce, Rylan Clark-Neal, Scott Mills and Mel Giedroyc.

The special programme, titled Eurovision: Come Together, saw Norton pay tribute to Sir Terry Wogan, who he succeeded as host of the BBC's Eurovision coverage. He told viewers: "I know this isn't real Eurovision but this is song nine, and it is a tradition that we raise a glass on song nine for the late Sir Terry Wogan. "As we look back over 64 years of Eurovision, I am sure that for many of you, Sir Terry was a highlight over the years. So we think of him and raise a glass." Norton marked song nine because Sir Terry once warned him not to drink alcohol before that point in the contest, in order to stay alert. UK entries such as Making Your Mind Up by Bucks Fizz, from 1981, and Love Shine A Light by Katrina And The Waves, from 1997, were among the list.

