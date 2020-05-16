Coronavirus: Germany's Bundesliga to become first major European football league to restart

Matches will kick off from 2.30pm BST. Credit: AP

Germany will become the first major European football league to restart since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The last Bundesliga game was played on March 11 and the German FA are hoping to reach a definitive end to the season. Matches in the Bundesliga will kick off from 2.30pm BST on Saturday - but no fans will be present as all games are behind closed doors to minimise the risk from Covid-19.

Borussia Mönchengladbach has come up with one clever way of trying to boost their attendance - by putting cardboard cutouts of fans in the stands. Every team has been put in quarantine, just going from a hotel to their training ground for a week leading up to games. Players are regularly tested for Covid-19, while one the pitch, handshakes are banned and there will be no team photos and no child mascots.

Temperatures of all the players and staff going into the ground will also be taken. Defending champions Bayern Munich are four points clear at the top of the league with nine game to go. Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Borussia Mönchengladbach are all in the hunt for the title, with all the teams within six points of the league leaders.

When it comes to British interest in the league, Jadon Sancho is the standout star. He is the top-scoring teenager in the history of the Bundesliga with 27 goals, all coming since April 2018. The 20-year-old is one of seven British players currently plying their trade in Germany. All of the Bundesliga games for the remainder of this season will be shown live on BT Sport.