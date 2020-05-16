Low-paid workers more likely to have lost jobs since crisis began – study

Almost a third of the country’s lowest-paid workers have been furloughed or lost their jobs altogether, a new study suggests.

The Resolution Foundation said a survey of 6,000 adults showed that Britain’s lowest-paid employees are paying the heaviest economic price in the current crisis.

Among the lowest-paid fifth of earners before the crisis, 5% have lost their job, and a further 25% have been furloughed, said the report.

In contrast, less than one in 10 of the top fifth of earners have lost work or been furloughed.

Across the workforce as a whole, almost one in five workers have lost work or been furloughed, including one in four private sector employees, said the research organisation.