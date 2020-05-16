Mexico moves to restart economy despite rising infections

Mexico is moving towards a gradual reactivation of its economy on Monday despite the fact its number of new coronavirus infections continues to grow every day.

The ominous numbers are raising fears of a new wave of infections like other countries have suffered after loosening restrictions.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is straddling the issue, telling the public the fight against the virus depends on continued social distancing in many places while describing how other areas will begin to return to work from Monday.

“We’re at the point where we begin to have fewer cases,” Mr López Obrador said on Friday.

“But in these days we have to be more careful, not relax the discipline, don’t trust ourselves.”