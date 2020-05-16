More than one in three nursing staff have inadequate PPE, survey suggests

More than one in three nurses and healthcare assistants are caring for Covid-19 patients without adequate personal protective equipment (PPE), a poll suggests.

The UK-wide survey of more than 5,000 nursing staff for the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) found 34% were working without adequate PPE, including gowns that have been promised by the Government.

Almost a quarter (23%) of respondents who need gowns said there were not enough for them to use, with a further 34% concerned about the supply for their next shift.

Some 58% of nursing staff across both the NHS and social care said they had raised concerns about PPE, with 27% saying these concerns had not been addressed.