New $3 trillion US relief bill passes first stage

Democrats pushed a massive three trillion dollar (£2.48 trillion) coronavirus relief bill through the US House of Representatives on Friday, an election-year measure designed to fortify a US economy in freefall and a health care system struggling to contain the pandemic crisis.

The 208-199 vote, with all but one Republican opposed, advances what boils down to a campaign-season display of Democratic economic and health-care priorities.

It has no chance of becoming law as written, but will likely spark difficult negotiations with the White House and Senate Republicans.

Any end product would probably be the last major Covid-19 response bill before November’s presidential and congressional elections.

The enormous Democratic measure would cost more than the prior four coronavirus bills combined.

It would deliver almost $1 trillion (£820 billion) for state and local governments, another round of $1,200 (£990) direct payments to individuals and help for the unemployed, renters and homeowners, college debt holders and the struggling Postal Service.