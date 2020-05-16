Psychiatrists fear a ‘tsunami’ of mental illness following pandemic

Mental health services could be overwhelmed by a “tsunami” of referrals when coronavirus lockdown measures end, the Royal College of Psychiatrists has warned. A survey by the College found almost half (45%) of psychiatrists had seen a reduction in routine mental health appointments, leading to fears that patients were avoiding support until they reach crisis point. Meanwhile, 43% of psychiatrists had seen an increase in their urgent and emergency caseloads, where patients were showing the most serious conditions.

Professor Wendy Burn, president of the Royal College of Psychiatrists said: “We are already seeing the devastating impact of Covid-19 on mental health with more people in crisis. “But we are just as worried about the people who need help now but aren’t getting it. “Our fear is that the lockdown is storing up problems which could then lead to a tsunami of referrals.” The pandemic has made it “much harder” for mental health services to offer routine appointments, despite the introduction of remote consultations, the college said. Its survey of more than 1,300 mental health doctors in the UK suggests the biggest reduction in routine care had been for older adults, children and young people, as well as within general hospitals. The college said steps must be now be taken to ensure mental health services are ready to help people as the number of coronavirus cases begins to fall. Prof Burn added: “Mental health services will be at risk of being overwhelmed unless we see continued investment.” The Office for National Statistics found that between March 20 and March 30 almost half (49.6) of people in Great Britain reported levels of anxiety.

